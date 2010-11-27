AMAZING: Former Banker Captures Photo Of Flamingos In Flamingo Formation

Robert Haas, a former lawyer, investment banker, and the chairman of the board of Haas Wheat & Partner, quit his job a few years ago to become a photographer – and it’s lucky for us he did.



Flying over Yucatan, Mexico in a helicopter, Haas recently captured the amazing photograph below for National Geographic.

Haas told The Star that he calls the photo the “Holy Grail” of photographs: “the ability to capture an image that no one else has ever captured before and is very unlikely to be captured again.”

It’s really, really cool. And yes, it’s real.

Click the image to see a full-size version:

