9 Fantastic Foreign Products That Someone Should Bring To America

A Reddit thread asked what foreign products Americans are missing out on.

Thousands of people replied with some innovative products from around the world. We chose the most intriguing for this list.

1. Japanese toilets.

“When I went to Japan I was fascinated by all the buttons on their toilets,” writes American user Fayefil. Features include a bidet and music that plays to block out sound.

2. Bullet trains.

Reddit user NetherlEnts points out you can get from Paris to Amsterdam in three hours for about $US35 using one of the trains.

California could soon get a bullet train from Los Angeles to San Francisco.

3. Utes

Utes are smaller trucks manufactured by Holden and Ford in Australia.

“The current models of “light” trucks like the Colorado, Frontier, and Tacoma are now all huge compared to the Australian utes,” writes OnlyStandard.

4. Club-Mate Cola, Germany.

The highly-caffeinated sodas have about 10% the calories of a bottle of Coca-Cola.

5. Japanese vending machines.

Why are vending machines in Japan better than America? Way more variety. Machines distribute live crabs, fried chicken, eggs, ramen, whiskey, and more.

6. Smints, United Kingdom

Smints are a type of minty candy available in the U.K. “Those things are so much better than Icebreakers,” writes senagorules.

7. Super cheap beer in China

A can of beer costs 40 cents in Shanghai, writes smiljan.

8. European ice cream.

“The foreign ice cream I’ve had typically is creamier and the flavours fresher (specifically strawberry),” writes goofygrin.

9. Beef Biltong, South Africa.

User brendan0077 claims the dried, cured meat is far superior to beef jerky.

