15 Facts About McDonald's That Will Blow Your Mind

Gus Lubin, Mamta Badkar
McDonald's

Photo: Vacacion via Flickr

Is there anything more universal than McDonald’s?No.

The golden arches are the most recognised symbol in the world. The restaurant provides food for people in 119 countries, especially the USA. There are even 179 restaurants in India where most people don’t eat either beef or pork.

And the company is still growing. There’s 76 countries left to colonize.

McDonald's' daily customer traffic (62M) is greater than the population of Great Britain

Source: Yahoo Finance

McDonald's sells more than 75 hamburgers every second

Source: McDonald's Operations and Training Manual via Side Dish

McDonald's' $24 billion in revenue makes it the 90st-largest economy in the world

Source: Yahoo Finance

Counting $32 billion in revenue from franchise stores, McDonald's claims the 68th biggest economy, bigger than Ecuador

Source: 2009 Annual Report

McDonald's hires around 1 million workers in the US every year

This estimate from Fast Food Nation assumes a 700,000 domestic workforce with 150% turnover rate.

According to company estimates, one in every eight American workers has been employed by McDonald's

Source: McDonald's own estimate in 1996 via Fast Food Nation

Sharon Stone worked at McDonald's before she was famous. So did Shania Twain, Jay Leno, Rachel McAdams and Pink

Source: NNDB

McDonald's is the world's largest distributor of toys, with one included in 20% of all sales

Source: QSR via Motley Fool

McDonald's' iconic golden arches are recognised by more people than the cross

A survey by Sponsorship Research International found that 88 per cent could identify the arches and only 54 per cent could name the Christian cross, according to Fast Food Nation.

The Queen of England owns a Mcdonald's near Buckingham Palace as part of her vast real estate portfolio

Source: DailyMail

For the next three years, McDonald's is going to open one restaurant every day in China

Source: Reuters via Paul Kedrosky

McDonald's delivers -- in 18 countries!

Source: Japan Times

The only place in the lower 48 that is more than 100 miles from a McDonald's is a barren plain in South Dakota

Source: AggData via Side Dish

Americans alone consume one billion pounds of beef at McDonald's in a year -- five and a half million head of cattle

Source: John Hayes, McDonald's senior director of U.S. food and packaging, via Side Dish

Sorry to gross you out but... McDonald's chicken nuggets used to be made of this pink goop*

UPDATE: According to Snopes, McDonald's stopped using mechanical separation for McNuggets in 2003.

But guess what, there's an even bigger and more important company out there...

Here's 16 Facts About Walmart That Will Blow Your Mind >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.