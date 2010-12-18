15 Facts About McDonald's That Will Blow Your Mind

Photo: Vacacion via Flickr

Is there anything more universal than McDonald’s?No.



The golden arches are the most recognised symbol in the world. The restaurant provides food for people in 119 countries, especially the USA. There are even 179 restaurants in India where most people don’t eat either beef or pork.

And the company is still growing. There’s 76 countries left to colonize.

