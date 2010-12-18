15 Facts About McDonald's That Will Blow Your Mind

Photo: Vacacion via Flickr
Is there anything more universal than McDonald’s?No.
The golden arches are the most recognised symbol in the world. The restaurant provides food for people in 119 countries, especially the USA. There are even 179 restaurants in India where most people don’t eat either beef or pork.
And the company is still growing. There’s 76 countries left to colonize.
Counting $32 billion in revenue from franchise stores, McDonald's claims the 68th biggest economy, bigger than Ecuador
Sharon Stone worked at McDonald's before she was famous. So did Shania Twain, Jay Leno, Rachel McAdams and Pink
A survey by Sponsorship Research International found that 88 per cent could identify the arches and only 54 per cent could name the Christian cross, according to Fast Food Nation.
The Queen of England owns a Mcdonald's near Buckingham Palace as part of her vast real estate portfolio
The only place in the lower 48 that is more than 100 miles from a McDonald's is a barren plain in South Dakota
Americans alone consume one billion pounds of beef at McDonald's in a year -- five and a half million head of cattle
