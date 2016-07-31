Humans are finally starting to understand the octopus, and it's mind-boggling

With their eight arms and giant egg-shaped head, octopuses are one of the most alien-looking creatures on the planet. We read Katherine Courage’s book “Octopus!” and discovered that the octopus is even weirder than it looks.

A special thanks to NOAA and professor of marine biology at the Alaska Pacific University, David Scheel, for the amazing footage they contributed to this video.

Produced by Jessica Orwig



