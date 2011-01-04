15 Facts About India That Will Blow Your Mind

A fire-breather in Mysore

Photo:

Happy New Year. India hopes this will be the year it returns to a pre-crisis growth rate of 9% — on its way to becoming the world’s fastest growing country by 2014.But to reach this goal, the world’s largest democracy will have to stave off threats of price inflation, asset bubbles and civil unrest.



It will almost certainly be a bumpy ride.

