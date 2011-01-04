15 Facts About India That Will Blow Your Mind

Happy New Year. India hopes this will be the year it returns to a pre-crisis growth rate of 9% — on its way to becoming the world’s fastest growing country by 2014.But to reach this goal, the world’s largest democracy will have to stave off threats of price inflation, asset bubbles and civil unrest.
It will almost certainly be a bumpy ride.
That's over 450 million people living below the international poverty line of $1.25 a day, according to the World Bank.
India's tech capital, Bangalore, has increased its office supply by six times since 2006, and now has more Grade-A offices than Singapore
India is the world's second largest importer of arms and has spent $50 billion on defence purchases in the last decade
That's 6.3 times the rainfall of continental America's rainiest city, Mobile.
Source: BBC / Livescience.com
Indians are also around 10 years younger than rival China, which was limited in growth by its one-child policy.
Source: CIA Factbook
In recent decades, 500,000 female births have gone missing each year due to (illegal) sex selection and abortion
India led the world in GDP before the industrial revolution, when population meant productivity, and India had the largest population. Following the industrial revolution, India entered a long period of economic stagnation.
The future outlook comes from Goldman Sachs, which sees India passing the U.S. economy in 2050, trailing only China.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.