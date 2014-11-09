11 Things You Didn't Know About Ikea

It has more than $US30 billion in revenue, stores so massive people get lost in them, and products filling up homes across the world. We’re all familiar with Ikea’s dominance in home furnishing.

But when you’re that big, there are a lot of little details that many people might not be aware of.

Produced by Matt Johnston

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.