10 Facts About Brazil That Will Blow Your Mind

Mamta Badkar
brazil carnival

Photo: wikimedia commons

Brazil, it’s the surging economy nearly everyone can’t stop talking about.While it may be overshadowed by BRIC rival China, Brazil is making significant strides forward.

It is Latin America’s largest economy with a 7% GDP growth rate, and is set to host the 2014 World Cup and 2016 Summer Olympics.

On the flip side, Brazil is being hit with high inflation, and is in the midst of a currency war it’s clearly losing.

But its economy is a modern marvel, and the last few years have seen significant progress in its fight against poverty and progress towards development.

Brazil's GDP is the size of Mexico, Venezuela and Argentina combined.

Source: IMF

Brazilian oil discoveries accounted for 50% of those made in 2010.

Brazil discovered more oil than any other country in 2010.

Source: Daily Markets

Brazil has won 5 World Cups, more than any other nation.

Germany and Italy come in second with 4 World Cup wins each.

Source: Wikipedia

During Lula's presidency, 10.4% of Brazil's population were rescued from poverty, that's more the entire population of New York state.

21 million people escaped poverty during President Lula's reign.

Source: CCTV News

U.S. Census

Brazil's homicide rate is 25 per every 100,000 people. That's four times higher than the US crime rate.

Source: Financial Times

U.S. Department of State

Brazil's economy will overtake Germany's by 2032.

Source: Bloomberg

Brazil harvested approximately 285 billion cups of coffee in 2010.

1 pound of coffee is said to produce 45 cups of coffee. One bag of coffee weighs about 132 pounds. Brazil produced 48.1 million bags of coffee in 2010.

Source: Bloomberg

Jardim Gramacho, the world's biggest landfill is the size of about 247 football fields

The 321 acre plot collects 8,000 tons of garbage from six countries everyday.

Source: AP

Traffic jams cost Sao Paolo $2.3 billion a year.

The city had the world's longest traffic jam on May 9, 2008 which stretched 165 miles.

Source: Foreign Policy

Brazil wrongfully incarcerates one in five of its inmates.

50% of inmates have never been tried. Recently the National Council on Justice ordered the release of 16,400 prisoners.

Source: The Huffington Post

Now, what about another BRIC?

15 Facts About India That Will Blow Your Mind >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.