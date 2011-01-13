10 Facts About Brazil That Will Blow Your Mind

Photo: wikimedia commons

Brazil, it’s the surging economy nearly everyone can’t stop talking about.While it may be overshadowed by BRIC rival China, Brazil is making significant strides forward.



It is Latin America’s largest economy with a 7% GDP growth rate, and is set to host the 2014 World Cup and 2016 Summer Olympics.

On the flip side, Brazil is being hit with high inflation, and is in the midst of a currency war it’s clearly losing.

But its economy is a modern marvel, and the last few years have seen significant progress in its fight against poverty and progress towards development.

