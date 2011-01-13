10 Facts About Brazil That Will Blow Your Mind

Photo: wikimedia commons
Brazil, it’s the surging economy nearly everyone can’t stop talking about.While it may be overshadowed by BRIC rival China, Brazil is making significant strides forward.
It is Latin America’s largest economy with a 7% GDP growth rate, and is set to host the 2014 World Cup and 2016 Summer Olympics.
On the flip side, Brazil is being hit with high inflation, and is in the midst of a currency war it’s clearly losing.
But its economy is a modern marvel, and the last few years have seen significant progress in its fight against poverty and progress towards development.
During Lula's presidency, 10.4% of Brazil's population were rescued from poverty, that's more the entire population of New York state.
Brazil's homicide rate is 25 per every 100,000 people. That's four times higher than the US crime rate.
1 pound of coffee is said to produce 45 cups of coffee. One bag of coffee weighs about 132 pounds. Brazil produced 48.1 million bags of coffee in 2010.
Source: Bloomberg
The city had the world's longest traffic jam on May 9, 2008 which stretched 165 miles.
Source: Foreign Policy
50% of inmates have never been tried. Recently the National Council on Justice ordered the release of 16,400 prisoners.
Source: The Huffington Post
