These are the most mind-bending drone photos of 2016

With each passing year, photography drones become more affordable, more common, and higher quality. So more people are using them to take astonishing photos from never-before-seen angles all over the world.

The website Dronestagram is a popular place where drone photographers share and comment on each other’s work. And they have published a year-end list of the most astonishing drone photos taken all over the world in 2016.

Have a look:

'Moab' -- Maxseigal Maxseigal 'Basilica of Saint Francis of Assisi, Umbria, Italy' -- fcattuto fcattuto 'Wildife Swarm' -- Szabolcs Ignacz Szabolcs Ignacz 'Cable Beach' -- DragonEye DragonEye 'Piton de la Fournaise, Volcano' -- Jonathan Payet Jonathan Payet 'Summer camp, Gran Canaria' -- Karolis Janulis Karolis Janulis 'Big Buddha Ushiku Daibutsu' -- cliechti cliechti 'Bird attack in French Polynesia' -- Actua Drone Actua Drone Bird attack in French Polynesia 'Bogata Forest, Romania' -- Calin Stan Calin Stan 'Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil' -- Ulysees Padihla Ulysees Padihla 'Miedzyzdroje Plaża, Poland' -- Drone Expert Drone Expert 'Niagara Falls' -- Ryanjones Ryanjones 'Red Chily Farmer' -- Aurobird Aurobird 'Ski race, Adzhigardak, Asha, Russia' -- Maksim Tarasov Maksim Tarasov 'Turbine, Stirling, Alberta' -- Aero Retina Optics Aero Retina Optics 'Valensole, Provence, France' -- Jcourtial Jcourtial 'Vernazza, Cinque Terre, Italy' -- jcourtial jcourtial 'Yasawa Island' -- Captain Salty Captain Salty

