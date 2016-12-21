These are the most mind-bending drone photos of 2016

Rafi Letzter
With each passing year, photography drones become more affordable, more common, and higher quality. So more people are using them to take astonishing photos from never-before-seen angles all over the world.

The website Dronestagram is a popular place where drone photographers share and comment on each other’s work. And they have published a year-end list of the most astonishing drone photos taken all over the world in 2016.

Have a look:

'Moab' -- Maxseigal

Maxseigal

'Basilica of Saint Francis of Assisi, Umbria, Italy' -- fcattuto

fcattuto

'Wildife Swarm' -- Szabolcs Ignacz

Szabolcs Ignacz

'Cable Beach' -- DragonEye

DragonEye

'Piton de la Fournaise, Volcano' -- Jonathan Payet

Jonathan Payet

'Summer camp, Gran Canaria' -- Karolis Janulis

Karolis Janulis

'Big Buddha Ushiku Daibutsu' -- cliechti

cliechti

'Bird attack in French Polynesia' -- Actua Drone

Actua Drone
Bird attack in French Polynesia

'Bogata Forest, Romania' -- Calin Stan

Calin Stan

'Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil' -- Ulysees Padihla

Ulysees Padihla

'Miedzyzdroje Plaża, Poland' -- Drone Expert

Drone Expert

'Niagara Falls' -- Ryanjones

Ryanjones

'Red Chily Farmer' -- Aurobird

Aurobird

'Ski race, Adzhigardak, Asha, Russia' -- Maksim Tarasov

Maksim Tarasov

'Turbine, Stirling, Alberta' -- Aero Retina Optics

Aero Retina Optics

'Valensole, Provence, France' -- Jcourtial

Jcourtial

'Vernazza, Cinque Terre, Italy' -- jcourtial

jcourtial

'Yasawa Island' -- Captain Salty

Captain Salty

