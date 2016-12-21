These are the most mind-bending drone photos of 2016

AurobirdRed Chily Farmer
With each passing year, photography drones become more affordable, more common, and higher quality. So more people are using them to take astonishing photos from never-before-seen angles all over the world.
The website Dronestagram is a popular place where drone photographers share and comment on each other’s work. And they have published a year-end list of the most astonishing drone photos taken all over the world in 2016.
Have a look:
