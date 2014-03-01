Amazing Dolphin 'Stampede' Caught On Drone Video

Captain Dave Anderson, of Dave’s Dolphin and Whale Safari caught this amazing video of a mega-pod of thousands of dolphins and three grey whales using a drone.

He says of the video:

“This is the most beautiful and compelling five minute video I have ever put together. I learned so much about these whales and dolphins from this drone footage that it feels like I have entered a new dimension! I have not been this excited about a new technology since we built our underwater viewing pods on our whale watching boat. Drones are going to change how we view the animal world. Wow!”

Here’s the full video, published on YouTube by Dolphin Safari:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.