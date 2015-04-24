DEAL OF THE DAY: There are some great discounts on cologne right now [up to 45% off]

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

There are incredible deals on colognes right now.

All the top brands are up to 45% off right now.

And if you don’t need any cologne for yourself, these bottles also make great gifts. (Hint: Father’s Day is fast approaching.)



But go quick — these deals will go fast.

“Le Male” is a casual, manly and warm scent. It features wormwood, bergamot, lavender, orange blossom, vanilla, cinnamon, cumin, wood, musk, cardamom, amber, and tonka bean.

“It smells so clean and fresh,” one reviewer wrote.

Price: $US75.00 $US43.74 [42% off]

“Happy” is a daytime cologne. It features citrusy lemon, mandarin, orange and grapefruit notes.

“This is a clean, fresh, original scent that most ladies love. It will not turn them off as being too strong, or too old fashioned, and it will not overpower anyone,” one reviewer wrote.

Price: $US65.00 $US43.95 [32% off]

“L’homme” is a woody and modern scent. It features notes of Bergamot, ginger and vetiver.

“It’s not too strong, not feminine and smells like you just stepped out of the shower. I’ve received many compliments. One compliment was that ‘it smells expensive!'” one reviewer wrote.

Price: $US120 $US85.59 [18% off]

“Drakkar Noir” is one of those classic scents that everyone knows. It features lavender, citrus, spicy berries and sandalwood.

“Priced better than buying it at a department store,” one reviewer wrote.

Price: $US90.00 $US68.30 [29% off]

“Polo Blue” features a blend of melon de Cavaillon, basil verbena and washed suede.

“There literally is no other scent like this, not even close,” one reviewer wrote.

Price: $US74.29 $US40.99 [27% off]

“Versace Pour Homme” features notes of jasmine, Moroccan cedar wood, musk, kashmir wood, and azalea.

“Huge bottle, smells great, and it’s cheaper than most other colognes,” one reviewer wrote.

Price: $US40.00 $US23.99 [45% off]

“Armani Code” is recommend for “romantic wear” and features notes of apple, lavender, cumin, citrus and woods.

“This is a great product and is competitively priced with those in the retail stores,” one reviewer wrote.

Price: $US70.00 $US43.99 [40% off]

“Polo Black” is a sophisticated blend of iced mango, silver armoise and patchouli noir.

“The after smell is great, it is not overpowering, it is great in the morning and in the evening. Plus it doesn’t hang on your clothes, so if you wear your shirt again, it doesn’t have this ‘hanging’ smell,” one reviewer wrote.

Price: $US75.00 $US54.39 [27% off]

