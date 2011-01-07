10 Amazing Chinese Knock-Offs That Could Fool Your Grandmother

Photo: www.kakatech.com

These days you better know for sure what you’re buying, because knock-offs are more prevalent than ever.When you can recognise what the street vendor is selling is not authentic, you can walk away or go ahead and make the purchase. Replicas aren’t always a bad thing, so long as you know you may get what you pay for.



In fact, some of these replicas are pretty sophisticated — it helps that China produces half of the world’s manufactured goods in the first place. For brands including Apple, Trojan and Google this represents a not-insignificant threat to sales.

