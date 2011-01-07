10 Amazing Chinese Knock-Offs That Could Fool Your Grandmother

Photo: www.kakatech.com
These days you better know for sure what you’re buying, because knock-offs are more prevalent than ever.When you can recognise what the street vendor is selling is not authentic, you can walk away or go ahead and make the purchase. Replicas aren’t always a bad thing, so long as you know you may get what you pay for.
In fact, some of these replicas are pretty sophisticated — it helps that China produces half of the world’s manufactured goods in the first place. For brands including Apple, Trojan and Google this represents a not-insignificant threat to sales.
The HiPhone maker has long been copying Apple's iPhone, but this new version might just be its most impressive attempt thus far.
The Apad isn't quite as slick as its authentic counterpart, but it does feature a USB port and a built-in camera, which the original iPad is lacking.
Full-scale replicas of the U.S. Capitol building have been constructed in the cities of Wuxi and Fuyang. You can't blame them for admiring...
Tianducheng, in the outskirts of Hangzhou, has been transformed into a 'Little Paris', with its own 1:3 scale replica of the Eiffel Tower.
Beware of knock-off condoms which have become a booming business in China. Earlier this year federal officials discovered more than half-a-million fake Trojan condoms that were being sold via a counterfeit smuggling ring.
