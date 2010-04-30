Amazing Chatroulette Video Of The Day: The Speed Painter

We’ve seen a lot of funny videos featuring or discussing Chatroulette, but this is the most flat out impressive Chatroulette clip we’ve seen.



This user uses a Wacom tablet to sketch a portrait of whomever the service matches him up with, and makes his sketch his video output, so the people on the other end see portraits of themselves magically appear. (We’d hate to see the outtakes from this video.)

The amazing thing is that he does it really, really fast. Check it out:



(via Gizmodo)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.