There Are Tons Of Awesome Supercars Driving Around Fort Lauderdale

Madeline Stone
Ft lauderdale carsChristian Lovrecich

It’s no secret that South Florida is home to wealthy people leading lives of luxury. They also happen to drive some pretty amazing cars.

Christian Lovrecich lives in downtown Fort Lauderdale and snapped these awesome photos of the cars he sees on a daily basis. He shared some of his photos with Business Insider, and we’ve picked out some of our favourites.

Lovrecich spotted this Porsche Carrera GT at the local movie theatre.

Ft lauderdale carsChristian Lovrecich

The garage at one of his client’s offices is a bit ridiculous.

Ft lauderdale carsChristian Lovrecich

No big deal — it’s just a Ferrari and BMW 6 series parked side by side.

Ft lauderdale carsChristian Lovrecich

This one was parked outside Lovrecich’s gym.

Ft lauderdale carsChristian Lovrecich

Here’s yet another Ferrari he saw just parked on the street, this time in red.

Ft lauderdale carsChristian Lovrecich

This GT-R could use a wash.

Ft lauderdale carsChristian Lovrecich

But this Lambo is certainly easy on the eyes.

Ft lauderdale carsChristian Lovrecich

Here’s another Ferrari, this one parked at Lovrecich’s building.

Ft lauderdale carsChristian Lovrecich

He saw this Rolls-Royce during a trip to Home Depot.

Ft lauderdale carsChristian Lovrecich

And this classic NSX was spotted on the road.

Ft lauderdale carsChristian Lovrecich

Here’sa Bentley and a Ferrari parked in the same driveway. We’d love to get to know the people at this house.

Ft lauderdale carsChristian Lovrecich

Don’t be fooled by this scene — it’s not a car show. These cars just happened to be driving by.

Ft lauderdale carsChristian Lovrecich

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.