There Are Tons Of Awesome Supercars Driving Around Fort Lauderdale

It’s no secret that South Florida is home to wealthy people leading lives of luxury. They also happen to drive some pretty amazing cars.

Christian Lovrecich lives in downtown Fort Lauderdale and snapped these awesome photos of the cars he sees on a daily basis. He shared some of his photos with Business Insider, and we’ve picked out some of our favourites.

Lovrecich spotted this Porsche Carrera GT at the local movie theatre.

The garage at one of his client’s offices is a bit ridiculous.

No big deal — it’s just a Ferrari and BMW 6 series parked side by side.

This one was parked outside Lovrecich’s gym.

Here’s yet another Ferrari he saw just parked on the street, this time in red.

This GT-R could use a wash.

But this Lambo is certainly easy on the eyes.

Here’s another Ferrari, this one parked at Lovrecich’s building.

He saw this Rolls-Royce during a trip to Home Depot.

And this classic NSX was spotted on the road.

Here’sa Bentley and a Ferrari parked in the same driveway. We’d love to get to know the people at this house.

Don’t be fooled by this scene — it’s not a car show. These cars just happened to be driving by.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.