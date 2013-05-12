Amazing Career Advice For College Grads From LinkedIn's Billionaire Founder

Nicholas Carlson
Reid HoffmanClick to start ‘The 3 Secrets Of Highly Successful Graduates’ >

Reid Hoffman says it took him 15 years after graduating from Stanford in 1990 to figure out what he was really doing with his life.

Figure it out, he did!

Hoffman is now the billionaire cofounder of LinkedIn, a $19 billion public company.

During those 15 years, Hoffman first thought he wanted to become an academic. Then he abandoned that idea to start some companies. Mostly, they flopped.

How’d he figure his path out? What lessons can today’s graduates learn from Hoffman’s journey?

To answer those questions Hoffman and Ben Casnocha first co-authored a book called “The Start-up of You.”

Then, expanding on ideas from that book, they created a slideshow presentation for college grads called “The 3 Secrets Of Highly Successful Graduates” and allowed us to republish it here.

Page 001

Page 002

Page 003

Page 004

Page 005

Page 006

Page 007

Page 008

Page 009

Page 010

Page 011

Page 012

Page 013

Page 014

Page 015

Page 016

Page 017

Page 018

Page 019

Page 020

Page 021

Page 022

Page 023

Page 024

Page 025

Page 026

Page 027

Page 028

Page 029

Page 030

Page 031

Page 032

Page 033

Page 034

Page 035

Page 036

Page 037

Page 038

Page 039

Page 040

Page 041

Page 042

Page 043

Page 044

Page 045

Page 046

Page 047

Page 048

Page 049

Page 050

Page 051

Page 052

Page 053

Page 054

Page 055

Page 056

Page 057

Page 058

Page 059

Page 060

Page 061

Page 062

Page 063

Page 064

Page 065

Page 066

Page 067

Page 068

Page 069

Page 070

Page 071

Page 072

Page 073

Page 074

Page 075

Page 076

Page 077

Page 078

Page 079

Page 080

Page 081

Page 082

Page 083

Page 084

Page 085

Page 086

Page 087

Page 088

Page 089

Page 090

Page 091

Page 092

Page 093

Page 094

Page 095

Page 096

Page 097

Page 098

Page 099

Page 100

Page 101

Page 102

Page 103

Page 104

Page 105

Page 106

Page 107

Page 108

Page 109

Page 110

Page 111

Page 112

Want to know more?

Click here to go to Amazon and buy Hoffman's book, 'The Startup Of You.'

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.