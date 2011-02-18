Giant Hi-Res Photos Of Bugs In The Morning Dew

Kamelia Angelova

Photo: Mirosław Świętek

Polish photographer Mirosław Świętek takes extreme close-up photos of insects that would not have been possible a few years ago.Using a macro lens — which has evolved to capture the smallest details at the highest quality — Świętek shows magnified bugs that look like creatures of another planet.

We were particularly impressed by his photos of bugs covered in morning dew.

Blue Dragon Fly

(via Daily Mail)

Moth

(via Daily Mail)

Moth

(via Daily Mail)

Dragon Fly

(via Daily Mail)

Dragon Fly

(via Daily Mail)

Common Fly

(via Daily Mail)

Common Fly

(via Daily Mail)

Common Fly

(via Daily Mail)

(via Daily Mail)

Common Fly

(via Daily Mail)

Common Fly

(via Daily Mail)

Spider

(via Daily Mail)

Bee

(via Daily Mail)

