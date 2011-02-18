Giant Hi-Res Photos Of Bugs In The Morning Dew

Photo: Mirosław Świętek

Polish photographer Mirosław Świętek takes extreme close-up photos of insects that would not have been possible a few years ago.Using a macro lens — which has evolved to capture the smallest details at the highest quality — Świętek shows magnified bugs that look like creatures of another planet.



We were particularly impressed by his photos of bugs covered in morning dew.

