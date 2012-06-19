New Behind-The-Scenes Photos From Inside Obama's White House

Photo: White House/Flickr

Between winding down the war in Afghanistan, dealing with a financial crisis in Europe, campaigning for re-election, and trying to run the country, it has been a busy month for President Barack Obama. A new crop of incredible behind-the-scenes photos from White House photographer Pete Souza give an intimate inside look at what the President and the First Lady have been up to over the past 30 days.



The photos reveal that, despite the bad headlines and daily grind, it is sometimes awesome to be the President of the United States.

Obama presents Bloomberg White House correspondent Julianna Goldman with a birthday cake on board Air Force One on May 2. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) Obama jokes around with Senior Advisor Valerie Jarrett before giving a speech on the economy at the College of Nanoscale Science and Engineering at the State University of New York in Albany on May 8. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) Obama greets supporters after delivering a speech at the Asian Pacific American Institute for Congressional Studies in D.C. on May 8. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) The President takes the First Lady for a whirl in the White House Blue Room before a Burt Bacharach and Hal David tribute concert May 9. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) Obama, Deputy Chief of Staff Nancy-Ann DeParle, and Press Secretary Jay Carney gaze at Mount Rainier from Air Force One during a flight to Los Angeles on May 10. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) Obama waves to graduates after delivering the commencement address at Barnard College in New York City May 14. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) Obama and Vice President Joe Biden meet with senior military leaders in the Cabinet Room on May 15. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) Obama shares hoagies with Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and House Speaker John Boehner on May 16. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) Obama laughs with Commander Wendy Halsey and Command Master Chief Al Marcucci upon arrival at Camp David for the G8 Summit. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) The President meets with European leaders during the G8 Summit at Camp David on May 19. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) Obama joins European leaders — including Prime Minister David Cameron of the United Kingdom, Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany, and European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso — watch the overtime shootout of the Chelsea vs. Bayern Munich Champions League final during the G8 Summit at Camp David. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) Obama talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany as they walk to Aspen Cabin during the G8 Summit at Camp David. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) Obama plays a game of pool at Camp David after the G8 Summit. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) Obama tosses a football at Chicago's Soldier Field after the NATO working dinner May 20. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) Obama cheers a field goal kicked by White House Trip Director Marvin Nicholson at Chicago's Soldier Field. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) Obama stops for a photo with Joplin High School seniors before their commencement ceremony in Joplin, Mo., on May 21. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) Luz Graham-Urquilla, 4, watches President Obama sign her drawing in the Oval Office May 25. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) Obama welcomes service members and their families to a private screening of Men in Black 3 in the White House theatre May 25. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) The Obamas greet the U.S. Navy's first contingent of women submariners to be assigned to the Navy's operational submarine force, in the Blue Room of the White House on May 28. The 24 women were accepted into the Navy's nuclear submarine program after completing an intensive training program and serve on ballistic and guided missile submarines throughout the Navy. Also attending were ADM Mark Ferguson, left, Navy Secretary Ray Mabus and defence Secretary Leon Panetta, right. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) Obama hangs out with Toni Morrison, novelist and Medal of Freedom recipient, on May 29. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama walk with former President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush before the unveiling of the Bushs's official White House portraits on May 31. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) Obama chats with Girl Scout Gold Award winners in the Oval Office on June 8. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) Betty White chats with Obama in the Oval Office on June 11. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) Not everything that goes on 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue is good... Check out these shocking new details about Richard Nixon's White House >

