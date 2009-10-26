Amazing Before & After Pictures Of Detroit

The decline of Detroit is really well documented, but these before and after pictures really encapsulate the return to nature that the once-proud industrial city has experienced. These aerials only capture part of that actually, as skyscrapers now have trees growing inside of them, and residents speak of wild animal citings in their backyard.



(Pictures from The Urbanophile via Winterspeak)

