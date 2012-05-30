This Barehanded Diving Catch In A High School Game Is Better Than Anything You've Seen In MLB

Lorenzo Arguello

Diving catches are common in baseball, but barehanded diving catches are very rare. (Can you think of the last time you saw one?)

Leave it to a high school pitcher to ignore that trend and getting the wind knocked out of him during a recent game by going completely airborne to make an insane catch.

There’s a good chance you won’t see a play better than this one in quite a while (via SportsGrid).

