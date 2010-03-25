Amazing Auto-Fill Features In The Works For Future Adobe Software

Adobe (ADBE) has published a video demo of some very impressive new tools in the works for its line of photo editing software.



Via Daring Fireball, the demo shows off a set of “content-aware fill-in” tools, which let you remove objects from a picture, replacing them with a background automatically built from the surrounding area of the image. Photoshop already does things like this, but what’s shown of here is incredible.

Of course, this video is from inside Adobe, so it should be taken within a grain of salt. And there is no word when the features will be in a commercially available version of Photoshop. But we like what we see:



