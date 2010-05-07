Amazing Audio From The S&P 500 Pits As The Market Goes Into Complete Collapse

Amazing audio from the epicentre of the crash yesterday from Tyler Durden at Zero Hedge.



The “fat finger” he’s ridiculing is the emerging legend that what caused the crash was some idiot typing “billion” instead of “million” into a sell order.

The first 30-seconds is relatively dull. But then things go wild…

Tyler Durden, Zero Hedge:

Here it is, memorialised for the generations and away from the now openly ridiculous disinformation propaganda of the mainstream media, just what a full market meltdown panic sounds like: straight from the epicentre, the S&P 500 pits. Luckily open outcry still exists, if at least for shock value. Click here for a first hand account of the most shocking 15 minutes in recent market history. Fat finger my arse.

