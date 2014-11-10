These 8 Images Of The Cosmos Will Stop You In Your Tracks

The James A. Michener Art Museum in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, has launched an art exhibition that is out of this world.

“Starstruck: The Fine Art of Astrophotography” features 100 images by 35 artists from around the world. The photographs capture the beauty of some of the most stunning scenes from and beyond our home planet.

Each images was carefully selected by a distinguished panel of judges: Weston Naef, the curator emeritus of photography at the J. Paul Getty Museum; Dennis di Cicco, the senior editor of Sky & Telescope magazine; and Jerry T. Bonnell, the co-editor and author of NASA’s Astronomy Picture of the Day.

Here’s a sneak peak at some of the stunning works of art in this exhibit, which was organised by the Bates College Museum of Art in Maine. It will be on display at the Michener in Doylestown from Nov. 8 through Feb. 8, 2015.

The aurora borealis in the image below, taken by Yuichi Takasaka in 2011, are a cosmic phenomenon produced when energetic particles in space interact with gas particles in Earth’s atmosphere that emit light as a result. Star trails, which cameras capture using long exposure times, are also visible.

In this image, US-based Warren Keller turned his sights toward the constellation Orion. Both the Horsehead and Flame nebulae, pictured here, are located about 1,500 light years from Earth.

Northern Canada and Greenland take center stage in this captivating image created by Michael Benson.

In the image below, captured by Babak Tafreshi of Iran, the band of the Milky Way Galaxy is visible in the clear night sky, with a towering mountaintop in the foreground.

The nebula pictured below, called Thor’s Helmet, is located 15,000 light years from Earth, in the constellation Canis Major. Steven Mazlin and Jack Harvey produced this work.

In 2010, Jean-Paul Roux of France took this breathtaking nighttime shot of a blue moon during a lunar eclipse. Blue moon is commonly referred to as the second full moon in a single, solar calendar month and only happens once every two to three years.

Otter Cliff is located in Acadia National Park in Maine and offers a wonderful spot for photographers. In this image, taken by Jim Nickelson in 2011, Otter Cliff is pictured against a beautiful display of star trails.

