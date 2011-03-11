8 Cool Apps That Will Sync With Dropbox

Dropbox is our favourite file storage service. It works great for swapping files and creating backups.
But one of the best things about Dropbox is that it’s open for developers to create clever apps that make the service even more useful.
We took a look at some of our favourite apps that connect to Dropbox for syncing files, playing media, and backing up important data on your smartphone.
If you’re not familiar with how to use Dropbox, check out our step-by-step guide first.
Quickoffice is an excellent documents tool for pretty much every mobile platform out there: iPhone, Android, Blackberry, Web OS, and Symbian. You can view, edit, and create word documents, spreadsheets, and presentations from your smartphone or tablet. Entering your Dropbox login will let save and view files there.
Price: Varies among different platforms. $9.99 and up.
GoodReader is one of the best apps for iOS for viewing and annotating PDFs. Syncing with Dropbox will allow you to share easily share documents with people you're working with.
Price: $4.99 on iPad
Like Quickoffice, Documents To Go is available on most major mobile platforms. Sync it to your Dropbox account for easy file sharing.
Price: Starts at $9.99 for smartphones
If you store a lot of music in your Dropbox, BoxyTunes is a great app for you. Use it to stream your Dropbox music over the web.
Price: $1.99 for iPhone and iPad
1Password is an iPhone and iPad app that securely stores your passwords and lets you log in to sites with just one tap. You can store all your passwords in Dropbox for extra backup.
Price: $9.99
CameraSync for iPhone will automatically sync new photos you take with your phone's camera to Dropbox. It even runs in the background so you don't have to open the app to sync.
Price: $1.99
DropSpace is a free app for Android that will back up anything and everything from your phone to Dropbox. It's a great alternative to dragging and dropping files from your phone to computer.
