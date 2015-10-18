The coolest apartment in New York City is locked inside a warehouse in Brooklyn

Apartments in New York City are notorious for being cramped and not exactly aesthetically pleasing.

But this 20th century apartment, designed by famed architect Michael Graves, is totally spacious and stunning.

There’s just one problem, it’s locked up in a warehouse.

Designed between 1979 and 1981, the postmodern style rooms — a bedroom, playroom, and library — were found inside an apartment at 101 Central Park West, Gothamist reports.

However, in 1986 the rooms were dismantled and donated to the Brooklyn Museum. They have never been displayed and are stored inside the museum’s private storage warehouse.

Keep reading to take a tour of the secret apartment.

Here's a look inside the apartment. Photo Courtesy of the Brooklyn Museum 'The suite exemplifies Graves' signature style of muted colours and abstracted classicism,' architectural preservation website Ducomomo explains of the apartment's architectural style. Photo Courtesy of the Brooklyn Museum Source: Ducomomo Take a closer look at that window seat. Check out the clean lines in the design. Photo Courtesy of the Brooklyn Museum The muted colour scheme is certainly a throwback. Photo Courtesy of the Brooklyn Museum Here's a look inside the bedroom. Photo Courtesy of the Brooklyn Museum While many New York apartments are known for being dark, this design looks like it let in plenty of light back in the day. Photo Courtesy of the Brooklyn Museum The intricate design infamously took several years to complete. In fact, when designer Diane Von Furstenberg told artist Andy Warhol she was going to have Graves design her new store, Warhol warned her it would take longer than anticipated. Photo Courtesy of the Brooklyn Museum Source: Gothamist You just can't rush art. Photo Courtesy of the Brooklyn Museum

