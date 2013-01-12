Amazing Animated GIF Of Y Combinator's Paul Graham Making It Rain

The Crunchies, an annual awards show organised by TechCrunch and other tech blogs, are coming up at the end of January. Exec, a Y Combinator startup that works like TaskRabbit to help people run errands, was nominated for “Fastest-Rising Startup.”



To say the team was excited about their nomination would be an understatement. They created a music video dancing around in dinosaur hoodies, and it’s phenomenal. Justin Kan, who started Justin.tv and Exec, filmed the video, he tells us. His brother, Exec cofounder Daniel Kan, who stars throughout, is quite the rapper.

But the best part? Paul Graham closes the video by making it rain. Here’s a priceless animated GIF TechCrunch made from the video.

And here’s the Exec music video below:

Update: We assumed incorrectly that the rapper in the video was Exec’s Justin Kan. In fact, it was his brother and cofounder, Daniel Kan. We’ve corrected the story. Apologies to Daniel and Justin.

