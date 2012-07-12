Take A Look At The Next Game From The Makers Of Angry Birds

Amazing Alex just hit the App Store and Google Play store today.



The puzzle game is made Rovio, the same people who brought you Angry Birds.

Amazing Alex is a physics game based off of a similar game, Casey’s Contraptions. Rovio acquired the rights to the game earlier in the year.

It doesn’t seem like Amazing Alex is too different from Casey’s Contraptions but, that doesn’t take away the fun factor.

Amazing Alex is available for iPhone and iPad.

Price: $0.99 (iPhone), $2.99 (iPad), and $0.99 (Android)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.