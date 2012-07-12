Take A Look At The Next Game From The Makers Of Angry Birds

Kevin Smith
amazing alex

Amazing Alex just hit the App Store and Google Play store today.

The puzzle game is made Rovio, the same people who brought you Angry Birds.

Amazing Alex is a physics game based off of a similar game, Casey’s Contraptions. Rovio acquired the rights to the game earlier in the year.

It doesn’t seem like Amazing Alex is too different from Casey’s Contraptions but, that doesn’t take away the fun factor.

Amazing Alex is available for iPhone and iPad.

Price: $0.99 (iPhone), $2.99 (iPad), and $0.99 (Android)

The game challenges you to get a ball into a basket. It's not as easy as you think.

We were having some Game centre problems, hopefully these will get fixed soon.

The game opens with a cool comic book style graphic.

The goal is to get the ball into the basket. As the game progresses this becomes more of a task.

This is Casey's Contraptions the original version that Amazing Alex was based off of.

The idea is the same. In this level the goal is the pop the balloon.

Getting the tennis ball into the basket with the tools available wasn't as easy as we thought.

Now take a look at this...

The Best iPad Games Of 2012 (So Far) >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.