15 amazing Airbnb rentals in Paris

Madeline Stone
Renting out someone else’s home through Airbnb is a fun alternative to the traditional hotel.

You can learn a lot from staying with someone from a different culture — especially when travelling to a city in a foreign country.

If you’ll be travelling to the City of Light soon and want to try out Airbnb, we’ve got you covered.

Here are some of the best homes you can rent in Paris using the home-sharing site.

Go back in time at this 18th-century flat.

This charming apartment has exposed wood beams and vintage tiles. On the upper floor, a beautiful freestanding tub sits directly beneath a skylight.

Cost: $US182/night

Accommodates: 3

Neighbourhood: Le Marais, 3rd arrondissement

Sleep on the Seine in this pleasant houseboat.

This two-bedroom barge is a bit off the beaten track, but you won't soon forget its unique decor and beautiful views.

Cost: $US410/night

Accommodates: 6

Neighbourhood: Neuilly-sur-Seine

Stay in an airy home close to public transit.

This adorable three-bedroom apartment on the Rue la Fayette is very convenient for train travellers from Gare du Nord.

Cost: $US223/night

Accommodates: 8

Neighbourhood: Porte Saint-Denis, 10th arrondissement

Say 'hello' to the Eiffel Tower from this gorgeous home.

This one-bedroom flat is situated at the foot of the Eiffel Tower, with amazing views from the bedroom and living room.

Cost: $US129/night

Accommodates: 2

Neighbourhood: Champ de Mars, 7th arrondissement

Get cozy in this wood-covered apartment.

This home has a washer, dryer, and free WiFi, plus public transit is easily accessible.

Cost: $US164/night

Accommodates: 2

Neighbourhood: Bastille, 3rd arrondissement

Stay in a historic building in the center of Paris.

The design is sleek and modern, with white walls and cabinets and exposed bulb lighting.

Cost: $US158/night

Accommodates: 2

Neighbourhood: Drouot, 9th arrondissement

Relax in this stylish two-bedroom apartment.

This home is situated near the fashionable Opéra de Paris and shopping district.

Cost: $US164/night

Accommodates: 4

Neighbourhood: Les Halles, 4th arrondissement

Live like royalty in this mansion near the Champs-Elysées.

The home is situated on a quiet, private street and looks out on a garden.

Cost: $US111/night

Accommodates: 4

Neighbourhood: Champs-Elysées, 8th arrondissement

Rent a small home across from the Aligre street market.

This bohemian studio is located in what used to be a convent. It has exposed wood beams and direct access to a courtyard.

Cost: $US100/night

Accommodates: 3

Neighbourhood: Saint-Antoine, 11th arrondissement

Float in a romantic houseboat near the Eiffel Tower.

A couple rents two separate flats in the boat, each with a bedroom, kitchen, and easy access to walking paths.

Cost: $US129/night

Accommodates: 2

Neighbourhood: Port de Suffren, 7th arrondissement

Explore Paris' trendiest neighborhoods from this newly renovated flat.

The room is bright, with large wooden beams that give it a forest-like look.

Cost: $US158/night

Accommodates: 2

Neighbourhood: Le Marais, 3rd arrondissement

Spend a few nights in a gorgeous apartment near the Arc de Triomphe.

This one-bedroom apartment may be on the small side, but it's conveniently located near all the major tourist sights.

Cost: $US130/night

Accommodates: 2

Neighbourhood: Ternes, 8th arrondissement

Rent an apartment in a classic Parisian building.

The apartment has a private terrace with a lovely garden.

Cost: $US94/night

Accommodates: 2

Neighbourhood: Batignolles, 17th arrondissement

Sleep in a spacious two-bedroom home.

The flat is decorated with patterned wallpaper and gorgeous vintage furniture.

Cost: $US254/night

Accommodates: 6

Neighbourhood: Oberkampf, 11th arrondissement

Take in views of the Eiffel Tower from this flat's 1,300-square-foot terrace.

This apartment is expensive, but it's also relatively large, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Cost: $US885/night

Accommodates: 6

Neighbourhood: Grenelle, 7th arrondissement

