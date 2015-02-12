15 amazing Airbnb rentals in Paris

Renting out someone else’s home through Airbnb is a fun alternative to the traditional hotel.
You can learn a lot from staying with someone from a different culture — especially when travelling to a city in a foreign country.
If you’ll be travelling to the City of Light soon and want to try out Airbnb, we’ve got you covered.
Here are some of the best homes you can rent in Paris using the home-sharing site.
This charming apartment has exposed wood beams and vintage tiles. On the upper floor, a beautiful freestanding tub sits directly beneath a skylight.
Cost: $US182/night
Accommodates: 3
Neighbourhood: Le Marais, 3rd arrondissement
This two-bedroom barge is a bit off the beaten track, but you won't soon forget its unique decor and beautiful views.
Cost: $US410/night
Accommodates: 6
Neighbourhood: Neuilly-sur-Seine
This adorable three-bedroom apartment on the Rue la Fayette is very convenient for train travellers from Gare du Nord.
Cost: $US223/night
Accommodates: 8
Neighbourhood: Porte Saint-Denis, 10th arrondissement
This one-bedroom flat is situated at the foot of the Eiffel Tower, with amazing views from the bedroom and living room.
Cost: $US129/night
Accommodates: 2
Neighbourhood: Champ de Mars, 7th arrondissement
This home has a washer, dryer, and free WiFi, plus public transit is easily accessible.
Cost: $US164/night
Accommodates: 2
Neighbourhood: Bastille, 3rd arrondissement
The design is sleek and modern, with white walls and cabinets and exposed bulb lighting.
Cost: $US158/night
Accommodates: 2
Neighbourhood: Drouot, 9th arrondissement
This home is situated near the fashionable Opéra de Paris and shopping district.
Cost: $US164/night
Accommodates: 4
Neighbourhood: Les Halles, 4th arrondissement
The home is situated on a quiet, private street and looks out on a garden.
Cost: $US111/night
Accommodates: 4
Neighbourhood: Champs-Elysées, 8th arrondissement
This bohemian studio is located in what used to be a convent. It has exposed wood beams and direct access to a courtyard.
Cost: $US100/night
Accommodates: 3
Neighbourhood: Saint-Antoine, 11th arrondissement
A couple rents two separate flats in the boat, each with a bedroom, kitchen, and easy access to walking paths.
Cost: $US129/night
Accommodates: 2
Neighbourhood: Port de Suffren, 7th arrondissement
The room is bright, with large wooden beams that give it a forest-like look.
Cost: $US158/night
Accommodates: 2
Neighbourhood: Le Marais, 3rd arrondissement
This one-bedroom apartment may be on the small side, but it's conveniently located near all the major tourist sights.
Cost: $US130/night
Accommodates: 2
Neighbourhood: Ternes, 8th arrondissement
The apartment has a private terrace with a lovely garden.
Cost: $US94/night
Accommodates: 2
Neighbourhood: Batignolles, 17th arrondissement
The flat is decorated with patterned wallpaper and gorgeous vintage furniture.
Cost: $US254/night
Accommodates: 6
Neighbourhood: Oberkampf, 11th arrondissement
This apartment is expensive, but it's also relatively large, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.
Cost: $US885/night
Accommodates: 6
Neighbourhood: Grenelle, 7th arrondissement
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.