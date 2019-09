Photo: Stephan Zirwes

Aerial photography gives a whole other perspective on how small our world actually is.Massive planes look like toys, vast fields look like fabric patterns, and people look like dressed up ants.



We have come across the breathtaking work of photographer Stephan Zirwes who snaps stunning images high up above ground.

