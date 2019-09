Filmmaker Harrison Sanborn put together a collection of aerial footage shot by his dad in the late 1980’s providing a remarkable view of famous American landmarks. He had the film re-scanned at 2K resolution and then edited this piece together.

Video courtesy of Harrison Sanborn.

