Amazing 9 Year-Old Girl Plays Basketball Against High School Varsity Players

Jaden Newman is only nine-years old and in fourth grade but she’s playing on the high school varsity team because she’s just that good.

As the point guard at Downey Christian High School she is averaging 14.8 points and 7.5 assists per game.

Coached by her dad she’s becoming a star just like her brother Julian Newman who got nationwide attention after he appeared on Conan O’Brien.

She makes girls almost twice her age look silly (via SBNation):

