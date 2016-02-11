Meet the 13-year-old dance prodigy at the center of a big new ad campaign

Maddie Ziegler, the star of the new Capezio Ballet Makers Inc. advertisement. She’s been making a big mark on the dance world since starring in Lifetime’s “Dance Mums” reality series. Now she seems unstoppable as she tackles acting. Her first film, opposite Naomi Watts will be released this year.

