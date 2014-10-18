The $1 Oysters At Apple's Campus Cafeteria Look Amazing

When it comes to high-quality food, Apple employees have got it made.

Employees can take advantage of some amazing dishes at the company’s main cafeteria, Caffè Macs, at its Infinite Loop headquarters in Cupertino, California. There are a few smaller Apple cafeterias in Cupertino as well, including a stunning new building that was designed by Foster + Partners.

From paella to ramen burgers, there’s an enormous variety of food to be had on the cheap.

But there are some treats that Apple employees get to enjoy every day.

One is oysters, which they can get for $US1 each.

There’s an oyster bar located in the main Caffè Macs, with several different kinds on offer. Here are some Lil Skookum oysters, from Puget Sound in Washington, and some Fanny Bay oysters, from British Columbia in Canada.

Here’s another look at those Fanny Bay oysters.

You can customise them however you want with the condiments at the oyster bar.

