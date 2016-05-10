Vaya is now the cheapest telco in Australia

Photo: Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images.

Budget telco Vaya, which Amaysim bought in January this year for $70 million has made its first big change since the sale, introducing a price beat guarantee to its plans.

While in most industries price beat guarantees are extremely common, the telco world is very different, with Vaya the only carrier on the market to offer such a deal.

Vaya says that if you can find a cheaper plan which includes the same amount or more inclusions of voice, texts and data, then it will match the price and give you the next month free. There’s also no need to lock yourself in with a contract.

The telco says that it’s a big move in encouraging loyalty, as the promotion applies to all customers, not just new ones like many deals in the industry do.

“We’ve noticed that a lot of mobile service providers out there save their best promotional offers for new customers only, and we don’t think that’s fair to existing customers,” Vaya marketing manager Jennifer Snell said.

“At Vaya, we think it’s just as important to reward the loyalty of our current subscriber base, which is why our new Price Beat Guarantee is available to everyone. Once you’re a Vaya customer, you will still have access to the best prices on the market.”

In Vaya’s key entry-level pre-paid market, you can currently get unlimited calls and texts plus 1.5GB of data for $20 per month. In comparison, Vaya’s parent company Amaysim offers the same included value for $24.90 a month, while another competitor Kogan Mobile offers unlimited calls and texts plus 1GB of data for $16.95 a month.

As a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), it means that Vaya doesn’t actually have its own network infrastructure and runs off spectrum it has leased off Optus. This is how Vaya can afford to charge less than Optus itself as it doesn’t have the same overheads. With that though, although the coverage map is the same, the spectrum that Vaya leases off Optus doesn’t have the same capacity as the 4G network offered to the telco’s own customers, meaning congestion and slower data speeds are more likely to occur.

