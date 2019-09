Have you been reading in the paper about all this euro-breaking-apart stuff?



Well, if you don’t feel like opening up a Forex account and making bets with 50-1 leverage, check out the Market Vectors Double Short Euro ETN.

Not only has it been surging (obviously), but volume is way up as everyone wants in on the trade. (via FT Alphaville)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.