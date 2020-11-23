The Weeknd becomes a meme after appearing bandaged like a mummy at the 2020 American Music Awards

AMA2020/Getty Images The Weeknd performs at the 2020 AMAs.

The Weeknd showed up heavily bandaged at the 2020 American Music Awards on Sunday.

The broken nose and generally injured appearance is a recurring aesthetic of the singer’s current “After Hours” era, which he has referred to as “The Character.”

Nevertheless, people on Twitter turned The Weeknd into a meme.

Some compared his mummy-like appearance to characters on “SpongeBob SquarePants,” while others made jokes about his 2015 hit, “Can’t Feel My Face.”

As he explained to GQ, The Weeknd wrote his newest album “After Hours” from the perspective of “a ‘character’ losing his mind in Vegas.”

“I kept thinking about his style and how I felt he would be the right person to execute the vision,” he said. “I wanted to see him on screen more.”

After shooting the visual for lead single “Heartless,” The Weeknd rehired director Anton Tammi to helm every music video for the “After Hours” era. Tammi also photographed the cover art for the album.

The Weeknd has subsequently remained in character for live performances of his new songs, with his makeup growing slightly more intense with each appearance.

Randy Holmes/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images The Weeknd at ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ in January and the MTV Video Music Awards in August.

After accepting the award for favourite soul/R&B album, The Weeknd began trending on Twitter.

People compared him to characters on “SpongeBob SquarePants,” while others made jokes about the chart-topper’s 2015 hit, “Can’t Feel My Face.”

I want someone to be as committed to me as The Weeknd is committed to character #AMAs pic.twitter.com/OPcFMUzkAU — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 23, 2020

The Weeknd accepting his award at the #AMAs pic.twitter.com/m14fmTSY5v — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 23, 2020

damn, when the weeknd said "i can't feel my face when i'm with you" he wasn't joking #AMAs pic.twitter.com/yY4gQ6ZHVY — laura (@zeugirdorarual) November 23, 2020

His bandages remained intact for his performance “In Your Eyes” and “Save Your Tears,” plus his acceptance speech for favourite soul/R&B song for “Heartless.”

when the weeknd took the “I can’t feel my face” part to the next lvl???? #AMAs pic.twitter.com/0CQePQxVda — ???? ᴮᴱ secretartlover ⁷ ???? (@J190616) November 23, 2020

Some made jokes about his future appearances, including the 2021 Grammy Awards (where he’s considered a frontrunner for album of the year) and the 2021 Super Bowl halftime show.

the weeknd by the time the grammys air pic.twitter.com/IuYnv9EMyA — ???????????????????????????? (@sincesuburbia) November 23, 2020

At this rate im convinced The Weeknd is going to show up at the Grammys on a stretcher in a coma #AMAs pic.twitter.com/2sDES0oMaV — ????????ChrOMARtica☀️???? (@OmarVlad_) November 23, 2020

#AMAs The Weeknd at the Super Bowl Halftime Show: pic.twitter.com/O8QJ6eOwPJ — MJ ???? (@HeyMistyJ) November 23, 2020

The Weeknd’s “After Hours” aesthetic was largely inspired by films like “Possession” and “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas,” but many compared him to Batman’s infamous antagonist, The Joker.

the weeknd is making spot the difference a little harder at the #AMAs pic.twitter.com/nbSclSvBnK — Catarina Bettencourt (@CatBett_) November 23, 2020

the weeknd lives in a society pic.twitter.com/EJHlViXVt3 — ivan ???? (@ukrhoe) November 23, 2020

Still, many others praised The Weeknd’s performance and defended his commitment.

Y’all beg for an era every other day. The Weeknd is actually giving y’all a fully thought out era with a character and connected visuals and everything. Y’all clown him…. and turn around and complain that no one does eras anymore… how dat work? — black boy bulletin (@theblackboyblog) November 23, 2020

I can't believe how well developed the weeknd concept is: he's bandaged because his albums are a conceptual timeline where every time he evolves he has more physical damage. I’m so proud ❤️???? #AMAs2020 #amas pic.twitter.com/jCSAV8og6G — ???????????????? ???? (@stayolly) November 23, 2020

Bruh the weeknd is the star of the night#AMAs2020 pic.twitter.com/aEd0M1fK8L — ???????????????????????????? (@snowchildren28) November 23, 2020

