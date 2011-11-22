We Need To Talk About How Bizarre Everyone Looked At The AMAs Last Night (PHOTOS)

Megan Angelo
taylor swiftr

Just look at Taylor Swift at the AMAs last night.

Straight blonde hair, tasteful jewels, elegant dress.

She was the only one who looked like this — which is to say normal.

Her sweet, conservative getup was steamrolled by a veritable parade of crazy that didn’t even need any input from the always-insane Lady Gaga.

Nicki Minaj demonstrates how good crazy is done.

Retro on top, Jetson in the middle, Pepto Bismol throughout.

Cut-off tees for guys are in!

Minutes later, they're out again.

While millions of Americans are out of work, someone got paid to put this look together.

OK, Julie Bowen and Sarah Hyland -- producers mixed in TV people to tamp down the music-industry freakishness, not stage a contest to see who can wear the most colours and textures.

Chewbacca-chic.

Why?

It's a weird night when this is someone's most demure outfit.

Let's reward you for sitting through that with a trip down memory lane.

WHERE ARE THEY NOW? The Cast Of 'Boy Meets World' >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.