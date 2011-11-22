We Need To Talk About How Bizarre Everyone Looked At The AMAs Last Night (PHOTOS)

Just look at Taylor Swift at the AMAs last night.



Straight blonde hair, tasteful jewels, elegant dress.

She was the only one who looked like this — which is to say normal.

Her sweet, conservative getup was steamrolled by a veritable parade of crazy that didn’t even need any input from the always-insane Lady Gaga.

