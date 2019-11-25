Here are all the 2019 American Music Awards winners

Kevin Mazur/Gary Miller/Getty Images Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish were both up for six awards at the 2019 AMAs.

The 47th annual American Music Awards, self-described as “the world’s biggest fan-voted award show,” aired live on Sunday.

Post Malone was the most-nominated artist this year with seven nods. Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande followed closely with six nominations each. Taylor Swift was honoured as the artist of the decade, won artist of the year, and performed a medley of her beloved songs.

Artist of the year

Zhang Hengwei/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images Taylor Swift has previously won artist of the year at the AMAs four times.

Drake

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Post Malone

*Taylor Swift*

Favourite song — country

Dan And Shay/YouTube Dan Smyers used his wedding footage for the ‘Speechless’ music video.

“Beautiful Crazy” – Luke Combs

*”Speechless” – Dan + Shay*

“God’s Country” – Blake Shelton

Favourite song — rap/hip-hop

Lil Nas X/YouTube Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X in the ‘Old Town Road’ music video.

*”Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus*

“Wow.” – Post Malone

“Sicko Mode” – Travis Scott

Favourite duo or group — pop/rock

ibighit/YouTube BTS in the ‘Boy With Luv’ music video.

*BTS*

Jonas Brothers

Panic! at the Disco

Favourite duo or group — country

John Shearer/Getty Images Dan + Shay performed at the 2019 CMA Awards.

*Dan + Shay*

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Favourite album — rap/hip-hop

Luigi Rizzo/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’ spent five weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

“Championships” – Meek Mill

*”Hollywood’s Bleeding” – Post Malone*

“Astroworld” – Travis Scott

New artist of the year

Erika Goldring/FilmMagic Billie Eilish is just 17 years old.

Luke Combs

*Billie Eilish*

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Ella Mai

Collaboration of the year

Shawn Mendes/YouTube Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello in the ‘Señorita’ music video.

“Shallow” – Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“Happier” – Marshmello and Bastille

*”Señorita” – Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello*

“Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)” – Post Malone and Swae Lee

Tour of the year

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for dcp BTS is a boy band with seven members, formed in Seoul in 2013.

*BTS*

Ariana Grande

Elton John

Pink

Ed Sheeran

Favourite album — country

Erika Goldring/Getty Images for CMT Carrie Underwood released her sixth studio album in 2018.

“Experiment” – Kane Brown

“Dan + Shay” – Dan + Shay

*”Cry Pretty” – Carrie Underwood*

Favourite female artist — country

Erika Goldring/WireImage Carrie Underwood performed at the 52nd annual CMA Awards.

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

*Carrie Underwood*

Favourite album — pop/rock

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Taylor Swift performed the title track from ‘Lover’ at the 2019 MTV VMAs.

“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” – Billie Eilish

“Thank U, Next” – Ariana Grande

*”Lover” – Taylor Swift*

Favourite song — pop/rock

Halsey/YouTube Halsey in the ‘Without Me’ music video.

*”Without Me” – Halsey*

“Sucker” – Jonas Brothers

“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“High Hopes” – Panic! At The Disco

“Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)” – Post Malone and Swae Lee

Favourite artist — alternative rock

Billie Eilish/YouTube Billie Eilish in the ‘Bad Guy’ music video.

*Billie Eilish*

Imagine Dragons

Panic! At The Disco

Favourite female artist — pop/rock

VCG/VCG via Getty Images Taylor Swift released her seventh studio album in 2019.

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift

Favourite music video

Taylor Swift/YouTube Taylor Swift in the ‘You Need to Calm Down’ music video.

“Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish

“7 Rings” – Ariana Grande

“Without Me” – Halsey

“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“You Need to Calm Down” – Taylor Swift

Favourite social artist

Ariana Grande/YouTube Ariana Grande in the ‘7 Rings’ music video.

BTS

Billie Eilish

EXO

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes

Favourite male artist — pop/rock

Katja Ogrin/Redferns Post Malone released his third studio album in 2019.

Drake

Khalid

Post Malone

Favourite male artist — country

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Luke Combs onstage during the 2019 ATLIVE Concert.

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Favourite artist — rap/hip-hop

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation Cardi B became a household name with her breakout hit ‘Bodak Yellow.’

Cardi B

Drake

Post Malone

Favourite male artist — soul/R&B

David Wolff – Patrick/Redferns Khalid released his second studio album in 2019.

Chris Brown

Khalid

Bruno Mars

Favourite female artist — soul/R&B

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Beyoncé released two albums in 2019: ‘Homecoming’ and ‘The Gift.’

Beyoncé

Lizzo

Ella Mai

Favourite album — soul/R&B

Khalid/YouTube Khalid in the ‘Talk’ music video.

“Indigo” – Chris Brown

“Free Spirit” – Khalid

“Ella Mai” – Ella Mai

Favourite song — soul/R&B

Lizzo/YouTube Lizzo in the ‘Juice’ music video.

“Talk” – Khalid

“Juice” – Lizzo

“Trip” – Ella Mai

Favourite artist — adult contemporary

Taylor Swift/YouTube Taylor Swift in the ‘Me!’ music video.

Maroon 5

Pink

Taylor Swift

Favourite artist — Latin

John Parra/Getty Images for Spotify Bad Bunny onstage at the Spotify ¡Viva Latino! Live on August 30, 2019.

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

Favourite artist — contemporary inspirational

Josh Brasted/FilmMagic Lauren Daigle onstage at the 2019 Lollapalooza Music Festival.

Lauren Daigle

For King & Country

MercyMe

Favourite artist — EDM

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Marshmello onstage during the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival.

Avicii

Marshmello

The Chainsmokers

Favourite soundtrack

Lady Gaga/YouTube Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in the ‘Shallow’ music video.

“A Star is Born” – Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

“Bohemian Rhapsody: The Original Soundtrack” – Queen

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” – various artists

