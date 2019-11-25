Here are all the 2019 American Music Awards winners

- The 47th annual American Music Awards is airing live on Sunday, November 24, 2019.
- Post Malone is the most-nominated artist this year with seven nods.
- Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande follow closely with six nominations each.
- Taylor Swift will receive the artist of the decade award.
The 47th annual American Music Awards, self-described as “the world’s biggest fan-voted award show,” aired live on Sunday.
Post Malone was the most-nominated artist this year with seven nods. Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande followed closely with six nominations each. Taylor Swift was honoured as the artist of the decade, won artist of the year, and performed a medley of her beloved songs.
Insider is updating this post in real time as winners are announced. Keep reading for the complete list of nominees and winners (*in bold*).
Artist of the year
Drake
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Post Malone
*Taylor Swift*
Favourite song — country
“Beautiful Crazy” – Luke Combs
*”Speechless” – Dan + Shay*
“God’s Country” – Blake Shelton
Favourite song — rap/hip-hop
*”Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus*
“Wow.” – Post Malone
“Sicko Mode” – Travis Scott
Favourite duo or group — pop/rock
*BTS*
Jonas Brothers
Panic! at the Disco
Favourite duo or group — country
*Dan + Shay*
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
Favourite album — rap/hip-hop
“Championships” – Meek Mill
*”Hollywood’s Bleeding” – Post Malone*
“Astroworld” – Travis Scott
New artist of the year
Luke Combs
*Billie Eilish*
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Ella Mai
Collaboration of the year
“Shallow” – Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper
“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
“Happier” – Marshmello and Bastille
*”Señorita” – Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello*
“Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)” – Post Malone and Swae Lee
Tour of the year
*BTS*
Ariana Grande
Elton John
Pink
Ed Sheeran
Favourite album — country
“Experiment” – Kane Brown
“Dan + Shay” – Dan + Shay
*”Cry Pretty” – Carrie Underwood*
Favourite female artist — country
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
*Carrie Underwood*
Favourite album — pop/rock
“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” – Billie Eilish
“Thank U, Next” – Ariana Grande
*”Lover” – Taylor Swift*
Favourite song — pop/rock
*”Without Me” – Halsey*
“Sucker” – Jonas Brothers
“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
“High Hopes” – Panic! At The Disco
“Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)” – Post Malone and Swae Lee
Favourite artist — alternative rock
*Billie Eilish*
Imagine Dragons
Panic! At The Disco
Favourite female artist — pop/rock
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift
Favourite music video
“Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish
“7 Rings” – Ariana Grande
“Without Me” – Halsey
“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
“You Need to Calm Down” – Taylor Swift
Favourite social artist
BTS
Billie Eilish
EXO
Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes
Favourite male artist — pop/rock
Drake
Khalid
Post Malone
Favourite male artist — country
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Favourite artist — rap/hip-hop
Cardi B
Drake
Post Malone
Favourite male artist — soul/R&B
Chris Brown
Khalid
Bruno Mars
Favourite female artist — soul/R&B
Beyoncé
Lizzo
Ella Mai
Favourite album — soul/R&B
“Indigo” – Chris Brown
“Free Spirit” – Khalid
“Ella Mai” – Ella Mai
Favourite song — soul/R&B
“Talk” – Khalid
“Juice” – Lizzo
“Trip” – Ella Mai
Favourite artist — adult contemporary
Maroon 5
Pink
Taylor Swift
Favourite artist — Latin
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Favourite artist — contemporary inspirational
Lauren Daigle
For King & Country
MercyMe
Favourite artist — EDM
Avicii
Marshmello
The Chainsmokers
Favourite soundtrack
“A Star is Born” – Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper
“Bohemian Rhapsody: The Original Soundtrack” – Queen
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” – various artists
