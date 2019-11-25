Halsey praised fan-voted awards during her AMAs acceptance speech, and people think it was a savage response to her Grammys snub

JC Olivera/Getty Images Halsey is the stage name of Ashley Frangipane.

Halsey may have subtly shaded the Grammys while onstage at the 2019 American Music Awards live on Sunday from the Microsoft Theatre in LA.

The singer-songwriter won favourite pop/rock song for “Without Me” and took the opportunity to praise the fan-voted awards ceremony.

“When I was a kid I used to believe that this award was the ultimate validation,” she said during her acceptance speech. “But most of these awards really aren’t what they seem, at all.”

“But that’s OK because I’m up here right now and I am so thankful to the AMAs, because they are the world’s largest fan-voted awards show,” she continued. “And I’m thankful to the fans, because they’re the people who really give a s— about music. And I’m thankful to the AMAs for giving those people a voice. You know, I’m gonna keep making music for them, and for us.”

wow, very powerful speech @halsey! these awards aren't what they seem, and they aren't the "ultimate validation".pic.twitter.com/OntIYwcqGA — Adam (@BTSBEINGBTSYT) November 25, 2019

“Sometimes you grow up and the stuff that you believed in starts to lose its magic,” she concluded, “but music never does, because real fans, real artists, and real stories keep that magic alive.”

While fans celebrated her powerful acceptance speech, many drew a connection to the recent announcement of the 2020 Grammys nominations.

Halsey’s No. 1 single “Without Me” seemed like an easy choice for song of the year, and many even thought it would score a double nomination for song and record. Instead, Halsey was completely excluded from the ceremony.

halsey trashing the grammys

the grammys during

her #amas

acceptance speech pic.twitter.com/OcSGv3jwnT — Marissa (@MarissaSaysWhat) November 25, 2019

Halsey said Grammys don’t mean shit, real people voted for my music #AMAs iconic truly — joana ????| são paulo night 1 (@jswiftie2) November 25, 2019

OMG HALSEY DRAG THE FUCKING GRAMMYS — emma stands with taylor!!! (@shookswiftie) November 25, 2019

When the Grammy nominations were announced, Halsey soothed her fans on Twitter, asking them not to “waste your anger or frustration.”

“i see a lot of you are upset. of course im sad too. none of it matters. literally none of it. you’re here. im here. + everything is gonna stay exactly the same and without me is still a super tight, record breaking song,” she wrote.

She also expressed disappointment that BTS, with whom she collaborated on the smash hit “Boy With Luv,” didn’t receive a single nomination.

“BTS deserved many nominations,” she wrote. “I am however, unsurprised that they weren’t acknowledged. the US is so far behind on the whole movement. the time will come.”

BTS fans were thrilled with her acceptance speech, which many interpreted as an extension of that tweet.

https://twitter.com/smoljungkookbun/status/1198774474771980288?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Did y’all hear @halsey speech??!!! YES MAMA FANS ARE THE ONES THAT REALLY CARE ABOUT MUSIC!!! @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/4MRem1MSFz — ???????????????????????? ???? (@peachtaemilk) November 25, 2019

i love how halsey doesn't give a fuck about not being nominated for a grammy and used that speech for bts because she knows they deserved to be nominated for having the biggest album of 2019 — mae (@justlikesantana) November 25, 2019

Others simply praised Halsey for speaking her mind and roundly criticising the music industry for “being fake and profit based.”

halsey just dragged the music industry for being fake & profit based and i think that’s absolutely beautiful #AMAs pic.twitter.com/WDQSANz8Gc — halsey & taylor warrior zoe (@halseysIover) November 25, 2019

omg halsey said awards ain’t shit looool — ellie ???? (@eleanorbate) November 25, 2019

Halsey really just said "well, i don't give a single f*ck" #AMAs pic.twitter.com/Z2WpDLDMQI — rachel (@thisbtchempty) November 25, 2019

Martha Hunt, a model and close friend of Taylor Swift, said Halsey “came with the tea.”

Wow @halsey came with the tea ???? — Martha Hunt (@MarthaHunt) November 25, 2019

You can see Insider’s live updates of the AMAs winners here.

