Watch Billie Eilish's intense debut performance of her new single 'Therefore I Am' at the 2020 American Music Awards

Callie Ahlgrim
ABC via Getty ImagesFinneas O’Connell and Billie Eilish perform at the 2020 AMAs.
  • Billie Eilish performed her new single, “Therefore I Am,” for the first time at the 2020 American Music Awards.
  • Her red-lit performance had the effect of an optical illusion, with Eilish moving between multiple narrow hallways and using creative camerawork.
  • At one point, Eilish dropped backward and disappeared from the set entirely, only to reappear elsewhere to sing the final chorus.
  • Eilish’s brother and collaborator, Finneas O’Connell, joined her onstage (wearing a mask) to play guitar.
  • “Therefore I Am” is likely the second single from Eilish’s forthcoming sophomore album, which she is currently writing and producing with O’Connell.
