Amar'e Stoudemire Is Considering Opening A Hebrew School

It’s been a little over a year since Amar’e Stoudemire discovered his “Jewish roots.”And give him this; he’s more than made up for lost time.



First, he spent time last offseason studying religion and culture in Jerusalem. Next, he inked a Star of David tattoo on his hand. Then, he took up some semblance of a kosher diet.

Is educating young, Jewish children on the horizon?

According to the New York Daily News, it’s under consideration:

“Amar’e Stoudemire wants to get into education, but it has nothing to do with basketball. A source close to the New York Knick tells us the power forward is interested in opening a Hebrew school, which would focus on teaching the language and Jewish history. The insider says the idea appears to be on the back burner for the time being but that Stoudemire has discussed it seriously.”

We’re thrilled that Stoudemire in contemplating using his celebrity to further children’s education.

If he never compares statistically to Kevin Garnett, at least he’ll have the opportunity to match the great Solomon Schechter.

