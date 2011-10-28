WATCH: Amar'e Stoudemire Applies For A Job At Foot Locker During The NBA Lockout

An NBA season may actually be on the horizon.



But that isn’t soon enough for the unemployed Amar’e Stoudemire.

So the New York Knicks star cut his losses and applied for a job at Foot Locker. Or at least shot a video about applying for a job at Foot Locker.

This marriage wouldn’t last anyway. Stoudemire would be pretty disappointed when he learns his first paycheck can’t cover the cost of four pairs of sneakers.

(video via @DarrenRovell)

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

