Amar'e Stoudemire Thinks NBA Players Should Start Another League If The Lockout Continues

Photo: AP Images

Since the NBA Lockout is at a standstill, Amar’e Stoudemire has a serious idea: get a bunch of NBA players together and start their own league.”That’s how I see it. It’s very serious. Yeah. It’s very, very serious. It’s a matter of us coming up with a plan, blueprint and putting it together. So we’ll see how this lockout goes. If it goes one or two years, then we got to start our own league.”



Stoudemire said obviously the main focus is getting the NBA situation fixed but if that takes too long, he thinks NBA players should start from scratch.

But in the meantime Stoudemire is keeping himself busy by staying in shape, playing in lots of charity games, going back to school, and even doing a little acting.

He’s also been asked to play in Europe, but he’s not sure if he’s going to make the leap yet. He’s more interested in getting things solved on this side of the pond:

“I think after these two weeks of the regular season getting canceled, I think we’ll come to an agreement soon. The owners don’t want a lockout. We don’t want a lockout. We both want to play basketball. It’s just a matter of us making it happen.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.