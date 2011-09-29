Amar'e Stoudemire Tries To Follow A Kosher Diet

Photo: AP Images

Rosh Hashanah begins Wednesday evening and you can count Knicks forward Amar’e Stoudemire as one of the many New Yorkers ushering in the Jewish New Year with apples, honey and other kosher delicacies.Stoudemire discussed his relationship with his personal chef and his newly discovered passion for kosher dieting habits in a profile with Bon Appetit magazine.



“I have a Hebrew background, and I read the Torah, which really explains the proper way to eat,” said Stoudemire. “From an athletic standpoint, I figure if you want to have a strong body, why not eat kosher.”

His chef, Maxcel Hardy, “loves” cholent, a traditional Jewish meat-and-bean stew and frequently purchases kosher beef and chicken and avoids pork.

But that doesn’t mean Stoudemire has made the complete dietary transition just yet.

“If Amar’e had a good game, he might want crab legs, or maybe lobster macaroni and cheese,” Hardy said.

An allowance many Knicks fans will happily accept.

