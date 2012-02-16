Amar'e Stoudemire Is Sporting A New Teardrop Tattoo In honour Of Late Brother

Amar’e Stoudemire returned to the New York Knicks lineup last night after missing four games following the death of his brother in a car accident. And prior to the game in Toronto, Stoudemire visited a local tattoo shop and added a teardrop tattoo under his right eye.



Following the game, Stoudemire wrote about the tattoo on his Twitter account…

That game was for u Bra (Hazell Stoudemire Jr) , for ever crying inside. Love you !!

Photo: MSG Network

