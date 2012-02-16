Amar'e Stoudemire Is Sporting A New Teardrop Tattoo In honour Of Late Brother

Cork Gaines

Amar’e Stoudemire returned to the New York Knicks lineup last night after missing four games following the death of his brother in a car accident. And prior to the game in Toronto, Stoudemire visited a local tattoo shop and added a teardrop tattoo under his right eye.

Following the game, Stoudemire wrote about the tattoo on his Twitter account…

That game was for u Bra (Hazell Stoudemire Jr) , for ever crying inside. Love you !!

Amare Stoudemire

Photo: MSG Network

