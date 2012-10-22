Amar'e Stoudemire's Latest Injury Is Actually Great News For The Knicks

Tony Manfred
Amar’e Stoudemire is out 2-3 weeks with a cyst in his knee.While that looks ominous at first, the NBA world is united in the assumption that the injury will force Carmelo Anthony to play power forward (where he is way more efficient), and ultimately help the Knicks.

Here’s a sampling of NBA blogger tweets in minutes after the news:

The Amar’e-Carmelo pairing simply hasn’t worked. The Knicks got outscored by 3.6 points per 100 possessions (that’s bad) when both Melo and Amar’e were on the floor last year, per the Pro Basketball Prospectus.

The Knicks were at their best was toward the end of the 2011-12 regular season when Amar’e was injured and Carmelo was forced to play significant minutes at power forward.

Carmelo has been adamant that he doesn’t want to play the 4 as his primary position, even though he was more effective in that spot last year because he’s quicker than all the power forwards who guard him.

Ironically, the Amar’e injury might unwillingly force the Knicks and Carmelo to do the thing that gives them the best chance to win.

