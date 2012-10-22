Amar'e Stoudemire's Latest Injury Is Actually Great News For The Knicks

Photo: twitpic.com

Amar’e Stoudemire is out 2-3 weeks with a cyst in his knee.While that looks ominous at first, the NBA world is united in the assumption that the injury will force Carmelo Anthony to play power forward (where he is way more efficient), and ultimately help the Knicks.



Here’s a sampling of NBA blogger tweets in minutes after the news:

Opportunity in disguise. Establish Melo at power forward. RT @al_iannazzone Amare will be out approximately 2-3 weeks. — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) October 21, 2012

Melo at the four! Melo at the four! RT @al_iannazzone: Amare will be out approximately 2-3 weeks. — Noam Schiller (@noamschiller) October 21, 2012

OK, Mike Woodson. Here’s your opening. Amar’e is out for 2-3 weeks. Play Melo at the 4, and when STAT comes back bring him off the bench. — Jared Dubin (@JADubin5) October 21, 2012

Mike Woodson just needs to accept Melo at the 4 as his Lord and saviour . — Eddy Rivera (@erivera7) October 21, 2012

The Amar’e-Carmelo pairing simply hasn’t worked. The Knicks got outscored by 3.6 points per 100 possessions (that’s bad) when both Melo and Amar’e were on the floor last year, per the Pro Basketball Prospectus.

The Knicks were at their best was toward the end of the 2011-12 regular season when Amar’e was injured and Carmelo was forced to play significant minutes at power forward.

Carmelo has been adamant that he doesn’t want to play the 4 as his primary position, even though he was more effective in that spot last year because he’s quicker than all the power forwards who guard him.

Ironically, the Amar’e injury might unwillingly force the Knicks and Carmelo to do the thing that gives them the best chance to win.

