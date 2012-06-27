Amar'e Stoudemire Fined $50,000 For Calling A Fan A Gay Slur On Twitter

Photo: twitpic.com

The NBA has fined Amar’e Stoudemire $50,000 for tweeting a gay slur at a fan over the weekend, Marcus Spears of Yahoo! reports.On Sunday, Deadspin reported that a fan told Amar’e he needed to step his game up on Twitter.



Amar’e DM’d him back, writing, “F— you, I don’t have to do any thing f–.”

Stoudemire later apologized to the fan, but the NBA still handed down a stiff punishment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.