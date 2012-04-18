Hold Everything, Amar'e Stoudemire Has Cornrows

Amar’e Stoudemire has cornrows everyone.



He tweeted out a photo this afternoon, and wrote, “Training early morning. Clean shave fresh braids. Almost there …”

Amar’e hasn’t played in weeks because of a back issue. Apparently he’s used that time to grow his hair long and, judging by the leather glove, join a biker gang.

He’s due back as early as Friday.

Photo: @Amareisreal

