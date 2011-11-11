WATCH: Amar'e Stoudemire And Carmelo Anthony Shoot Hoops With Grover On The Set Of 'Sesame Street'

Amar’e Stoudemire and Carmelo Anthony haven’t had the opportunity to thrill basketball fans on the court lately.



At least they’re teaching young children vocabulary in the meantime.

The New York Knicks’ stars joined Grover on the set of “Sesame Street” to shoot a video explaining the definition of “compare.”

As in, Grover’s basketball skills don’t exactly “compare” to those of Chris Paul.

But, boy, does the little man have hops.

