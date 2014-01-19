Heartbreaking Video Captures A Young Woman's Tweets About Her Brain Cancer In The Final Months Of Her Life

This rather heartfelt video is gathering momentum over at Reddit. It follows the tweets of a girl named Amanda, all the way through her dealing with a terminal illness with a long medical name abbreviated as GBM.

Here’s what the video’s creator has to say:

I never met Amanda. I didn’t even follow her until it was too late. Which teaches me: Pay more attention.

I debated whether to make this video and debated more whether to post it. It’s not my story to tell, and I don’t know if Amanda would have wanted it told this way. But ultimately, I’ve chosen to publish it as a tribute to her, and a reminder to all of us: sometime, we will leave it behind.

I have attempted to find Amanda’s full name in order to contact her family to let them know about this project. I have been unable to find any further information. If you have any information on Amanda, please leave me a comment or contact me at zchamu at gmail.

I want to thank Amanda for sharing her story with us. I’m just the messenger.