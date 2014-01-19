Heartbreaking Video Captures A Young Woman's Tweets About Her Brain Cancer In The Final Months Of Her Life

Dylan Love

This rather heartfelt video is gathering momentum over at Reddit. It follows the tweets of a girl named Amanda, all the way through her dealing with a terminal illness with a long medical name abbreviated as GBM.

Here’s what the video’s creator has to say:

I never met Amanda. I didn’t even follow her until it was too late. Which teaches me: Pay more attention.

I debated whether to make this video and debated more whether to post it. It’s not my story to tell, and I don’t know if Amanda would have wanted it told this way. But ultimately, I’ve chosen to publish it as a tribute to her, and a reminder to all of us: sometime, we will leave it behind.

I have attempted to find Amanda’s full name in order to contact her family to let them know about this project. I have been unable to find any further information. If you have any information on Amanda, please leave me a comment or contact me at zchamu at gmail.

I want to thank Amanda for sharing her story with us. I’m just the messenger.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

sai-us