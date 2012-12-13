Watch Amanda Seyfried's Awkward, Drunken Interview With David Letterman

David Letterman and Amanda Seyfried discuss having drinking problems.

Photo: YouTube

On Tuesday night, Amanda Seyfried appeared on “The Late Show With David Letterman” to promote her upcoming Christmas day film, “Les Misérables.”But this wasn’t an ordinary press appearance by the 27-year-old actress.



In order to help combat a bad case of stage fright, Seyfried knocked back three drinks before sitting down with Letterman — and it showed.

When the late night host asked if she had been drinking, Seyfriend responded, “Yeah, I’m pretty drunk … I’m a big fan of whiskey.”

But it didn’t stop there, Seyfried also admitted “I have to go on record saying I’ve never done a live television after, um, noon without some kind of liquid courage.”

Watch the awkward interview below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

