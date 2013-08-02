Amanda Seyfried Showed Off Her Dog's 'Hamburger Trick' On 'Letterman'

Amanda Seyfried was joined by her dog, Finn, while appearing on Wednesday’s “Late Show” with David Letterman.



But Finn is no ordinary canine. You see, this dog can balance a hamburger on his head.

Letterman didn’t believe the actress, balking, “A dog with raw or cooked meat on its head is going to go nuts and not sit with it on its head.”

“No,” Seyfried insisted. “He’s amazing. He’s going to blow your mind.” Watch below.

First, Seyfried got her dog to balance a hamburger on his head:

Then Letterman wanted to prove that he could do it too:

